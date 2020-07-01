News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says Nitin Gadkari and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to ban Chinese companies from highway projects, says Nitin Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Read more

PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted his posts on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like account after India decided to ban 59 mobile applications linked to China. New Delhi had initially tried to delete PM Modi’s account but it turned out that the Chinese social media platform had a “complex procedure” for VIP accounts, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday applauded India’s sweeping ban on Chinese apps including TikTok, saying New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo told reporters, saying the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security.” Read more

9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared nine wanted men, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Read more

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints

Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman after two tenures at its helm. Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja is set to assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee reveals journey from Bihar village to Bollywood, says he was ‘close to committing suicide’ after NSD rejection

Manoj Bajpayee, the son of a farmer from Bihar, battled all odds to break into Bollywood. The recipient of two National Awards and a Padma Shri, he opened up about his journey and said that he once lost three roles in a single day. Read more

WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers, QR code support, ‘Status’ feature on KaiOS and more

WhatsApp is also rolling out dark mode on its web and desktop versions. The new WhatsApp features will be available in a few weeks. Read more

Baby elephant bravely shoos away birds in a wobbly run, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Videos of baby elephants splashing around while taking a bath or just playing around are among Internet’s favourites. Adding to the adorable collection is a video of a baby elephant that may just make your day. Read more

On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument

In this conversation with Hindustan Times’ national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Professor Gupta explains why she considers lockdowns ‘drastic’ and not a long term solution. She also explains why comparisons about Covid spread shouldn’t be done on a nation-wise basis. Watch the full video.