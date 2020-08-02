News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA and all the latest news

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala chief minister has also been questioned in the case. (PTI photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA

The NIA probe into Kerala gold smuggling case has unearthed involvement of more people leading to six more arrests in the past three days in the sensational matter. NIA also claims to have collected evidence in six raids carried out at places associated with the accused. Read more

Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram and is believed to be stable, after being diagnosed Covid-19 positive earlier on Sunday afternoon. The Home Minister had tweeted that he is “fine” but was getting hospitalised in keeping with the advice of his doctors. Read more

Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah a day earlier and is going into self-isolation as advised by his doctors. The Home Minister tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Sunday evening. Read more

IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10

The BCCI on Sunday confirmed that IPL 2020will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE, reported news agency PTI. The decision was taken in the IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting. Read more

Disha Salian’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘How can there be a connection after meeting him just once?’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s mother feels her death on June 8 does not have any connection with his death on June 14. She also said that she is open to an investigation into her daughter’s death but doesn’t want to experience the same pain all over again. Read more

From Pixel 4a to Galaxy Note 20, here are the top phones launching this week

Apart from the upcoming Galaxy smartphones, Google will finally be launching its budget Pixel 4a smartphone. Read more

The future of celebrations: How will weddings, events and gigs look in the new normal

No hugging or shaking hands. No buffets. You’ll likely sit, eat and dance only with those you came with. Weddings, events and gigs, even as they gradually resume, are set to look very different. Read more

Watch: Over 40 Assam cops donate blood plasma after beating Covid-19

As per reports, a total of 67 personnel of Assam Police volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients out of which 43 personnel were found eligible to donate plasma. Watch the video here