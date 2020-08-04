News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month, says UN body and all the latest news

A swarm of locusts spotted at DLF Phase 2, at MG Road, near MGF Metropolitan Mall at 11 am, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday. 27 June 2020. (HT Photo)

Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month: FAO

The current situation remains serious along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border where locust monsoon breeding is underway by spring-bred swarms, including those returning from northern India, and substantial hatching and band formation are expected in August, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) said on Monday.

Read more.

‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row

China on Tuesday said the boundary problem with India should be placed in an “proper” position in bilateral ties and the two countries should ensure that differences do not escalate into disputes.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing hopes New Delhi will work together with it to safeguard overall interests of the bilateral ties.

Read more.

‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday set up a fresh row over investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput death, recommending a CBI probe into the actor’s death on June 14. Kumar’s announcement came after Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey spoke with the actor’s father earlier in the day.

Read more.

Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital.

In a tweet he said he underwent a test when he noticed symptoms of Covid-19 and the report came positive following which he has been hospitalized.

Read more.

‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says CM Kejriwal as city’s active coronavirus cases now less than 10,000

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 674 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally of infection count to 1,39,156. The death toll reached 4,033 on Tuesday after national capital also recorded 12 new deaths, lowest Delhi has reported in a day since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

Read more.

Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi who trained Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri dies at 94

Indian theatre doyen, director and legendary drama teacher Ebrahim Alkazi, who has been synonymous with Delhi’s National School of Drama, died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94.

Read more.

Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources

Chinese mobile phone company Vivo is likely to pull out as the Indian Premier League’s title sponsor for this year and is in talks with the Indian cricket board for an “amicable separation” amid rising Sino-India diplomatic tensions.

Read more.

Realme Smart TV review: Pocket friendly and meets expectations

Realme’s first foray into the smart TV space gets a lot of things right - good enough picture quality, decent sound and an easy-to-use interface. For all the things it misses, you can count on it to learn from this and get better.

Read more.