News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Mayawati creating unnecessary fuss over 6 BSP MLAs merging with Cong, says Ashok Gehlot and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mayawati targeting Congress under BJP’s pressure, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) of creating unnecessary fuss over its six MLAs merging with the Congress in the state and claimed that BSP boss Mayawati was acting under pressure from the BJP. Read more

‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly session’: Gehlot on rebel legislators camping with Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reached out indirectly to the rebel legislators supporting his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot, claiming that he still wanted the MLAs to attend the upcoming assembly session as they had been elected on the Congress party’s symbol. Read more

Malaika Arora channels her inner ‘patta gobi’ as she dolls up for reality show following coronavirus safety protocols

Malaika Arora is easily one of the hottest mommies in Bollywood. The 46-year-old’s physique is to die for and her bold and sultry fashion sense is incomparable. Before the lockdown, Malaika’s Instagram had hundreds of posts of her serving looks, and thankfully she dropped another one on Thursday evening . Read more

WhatsApp’s top features that every user must know about

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It has dozens of features that not only give users multiple ways to express their thoughts and emotions but also the flexibility to reply in a way that they would prefer. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who has been hired to represent Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in the case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, has said that the matter has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has been suggesting. Read more

5 hilarious things by Lootcase cast while in conversation with RJ Stutee. Watch

Lootcase’s cast, a drama/comedy movie releasing on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar, joined RJ Stutee for an interview in the most recent episode of ‘Aur Batao’, a chat show. The film, which looks like a real chuckle fest, revolves around the discovery of a suitcase filled with cash. Expectedly, shenanigans ensue. Now, the film’s cast Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugall, Ranvir Shorey and director Rajesh Krishnan are making netizens giggle in real-life by engaging in this hilarious conversation with RJ Stutee. Read more

Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream

A car with two men inside was seen getting washed away in flood waters in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur. The incident was recorded by onlookers. The driver tried crossing an over-flowing river body but got stuck in the strong current. The driver could not get past the strong current and the car was seen getting washed away. It was reported that the car continued to go downstream for about 100 meters before the locals intervened and helped. Reportedly, locals ventured in the neck-deep water and rescued the two men trapped inside the car. Water bodies in Andhra Pradesh are overflowing due to monsoon rain. Watch more