News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Nationalist Congress Party to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls, contest over 150 seats

Upset over denial of its demand for seats in the Grand Alliance (GA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to go it alone in Bihar and field candidates in 150 out of 243 seats for the upcoming polls. Read more

Microsoft takes on Apple with its own Windows app store policies

Microsoft has made some “firm commitments” to the future of app stores by publishing 10 principles that it is going to adopt as promises to app developers. These ‘promises’ include not blocking competing stores on the platform or blocking specific business models an app may be using to make money. Read more

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli will be first Bollywood film to release after theatres reopen

Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, will be the first Bollywood film to release in Indian theatres in months. The film, which came out on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2, will re-release on the big screen on October 16, a day after theatres across the country are set to reopen. Read more

‘We are taking coding education in schools to next level’: Manish Sisodia

In an interview with Hindustan Times Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stressed that coding is the need of the hour. The Delhi government which had introduced scratch level coding in school curriculums earlier this year is now taking it to the next level by partnering with Hindustan Times Codeathon. Around 12,000 government school students in the capital are set to benefit from the initiative, says Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio. As part of the Codeathon campaign, students will go through self-learning modules on HTML, CSS and Python. Watch more