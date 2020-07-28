News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Tuesday it has arrested an associate professor of English of Delhi University in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has rejected the proposed list of advocates to represent Delhi Police in court cases linked to riots in northeast Delhi earlier this year in February.

‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets, on their way to India, were seen being re-fuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker, and the pictures taken at 30,000 feet were posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in France.

PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joining banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) tomorrow evening to deliberate on the vision and roadmap for the future, tweeted his office on Tuesday.

Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley

A group of Varanasi craftswomen have sent hand-made wooden Rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Army soldiers deployed in Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh. The Rakhis made by the women of the PM’s parliamentary constituency have been sent through his parliamentary office in the city.

India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will on Thursday jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court built in Port Louis with Indian grant assistance, reflecting New Delhi’s sharpened focus on its “neighbourhood first” policy.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide, theft, cheating: Patna Police

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR with the Patna Police, against the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Patna Central Zone, told ANI that the FIR was registered under various sections, including abetment of suicide.

Virat Kohli’s ‘climb up a tree and chill’ throwback pic may make you reflect on the small joys of life

Virat Kohli has shared a new picture on Instagram and chances are his caption may leave you with various thoughts. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors, Kohli’s post may hit you right in the feels and remind you of a time when you spent your day walking barefoot on the grass or surrounded by nature.

Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to India

The 5 Rafale fighter aircraft en route to India were refuelled mid-air. Pictures of the refuelling exercise were taken at a height of 30,000 feet. The Indian Air Force ‘appreciated the support’ provided by the French Air Force for the Rafale journey.

