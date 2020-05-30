News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Night curfew to remain from 9 pm to 5 am and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration

Night curfew in areas outside containment zones to combat Covid-19 will remain but with a lesser number of hours under restriction. The Union home ministry’s new guidelines on Saturday for phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones makes a concession for night curfew by reducing the hours of restriction to eight from 12.

Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark

Karnataka on Saturday reported 141 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total coronavirus count to 2,922, according to the state health department. At least 49 coronavirus positive patients have so far succumbed to the deadly pathogen in Karnataka. Currently, there are 1,874 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state, according to health department data. A total of 894 people have recovered and been discharged so far.

Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains

The Centre on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and said all economic activities can restart in a phased manner outside those zones. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow. The order said there will be strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones.

As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July

Schools and colleges which have been shut for over two months now will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories in the second phase of the exit from the lockdown in July.

The schools, colleges and educational centres in India have been shut since March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8

The government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states and additionally, the resumption of these activities is conditional to the standard operating procedures to be released by the ministry of health and welfare, said a government notification.

Lockdown 5.0: Guidelines for using Aarogya Setu app

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown. Starting June 1, lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 whereas other areas will prepare for phased re-opening. The government also mentioned the use of the Aarogya Setu app in its guidelines.

BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna honour

The BCCI on Saturday nominated Rohit Sharma as its candidate for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for an outstanding 2019, while the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Yadav have been shortlisted for the Arjuna Award.

Sara Ali Khan shows how she became ‘Sara Ka Adha’ in funny transformation video. Watch

Sara Ali Khan worked hard for her weight loss transformation and she loves to show it off. In her latest IGTV video, Sara has shared her journey from ‘Sara ka sara’ to ‘Sara ka aadha’.

Lockdown art: A mother-daughter duo recreate famous paintings in quarantine

It all started with the excitement to do something creative in the lockdown. A teacher by profession, Shreya Sharma read about an American photographer, and a project she took up with her daughter.

