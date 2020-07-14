News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page and all the latest news

PM Oli roasted in Nepal and India for shocking ‘real Ayodhya’ claim

From seers in Ayodhya to politicians in Lucknow and New Delhi, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was roasted on Tuesday for his claim that the “real” Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal. PM Oli’s controversial comment came at a time he has been under intense pressure from party leaders to quit the top post in Kathmandu. Read more

Assam flood situation worsens; 33 lakh people in 28 districts affected

The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Tuesday with nearly 33 lakh people in the 28 of the state’s 33 districts affected. Read more

Clinical study of Covid-19 vaccine on human volunteers now in India

A clinical study involving human volunteers in India for a vaccine for Covid-19 is currently underway in India, Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Tuesday. Read more

‘Won’t get a better player than him’: Kaif backs youngster for India’s No. 4 spot

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has thrown his weight behind Shreyas Iyer and believes the youngster’s hunger to score runs makes him an asset for the Indian cricket team. Read more

Airtel Bluejeans vs Reliance JioMeet: New video conferencing platforms compared

Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Verizon today. As a part of the partnership, the Indian telecom giant is bringing Verizon’s video-conferencing platform to India as BlueJeans. Read more

Has the pandemic made you insecure about your relationship?

Among the many damages the pandemic has done, it has also sowed the seed of insecurity among couples who live far away from each other and can’t meet often. So, if you are worried about what your partner would be doing in your absence or if he or she is romantically involved with someone else, here are things that you should do to let go of the doubt that can ruin your relationship. Read more

Glass or cake? Video asks pressing question in the ‘everything is cake’ era

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen a new wave of memes taking over your feed. The trend called ‘everything is cake’ has netizens sharing videos of everyday things which when sliced, turn out to be cake. If you’re feeling baffled after reading that statement, worry not. Here is a video that perfectly encapsulates what this trend is all about. Read more

‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team

Tibetans held a protest against China outside the World Health Organisation office in Delhi. They opposed China’s attitude regarding the scientific team visiting China to investigate the source of the virus which causes the Covid-19 disease. The Tibetans wore apparel with slogans like ‘China lied, people died’ and ‘Free Tibet’. They demanded that the team be recalled by WHO since its aim was being misrepresented by the Chinese state. Watch more