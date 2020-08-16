Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Parliament readies for monsoon session with tool to kill viruses and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Parliament readies for monsoon session with tool to kill viruses and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Clouds hover over Parliament House during sunset in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation in the air-conditioning system, 10 display screens for live proceeding, placards to indicate name of parties, earmarked seats for top leaders and special cables linking Houses — an overhaul in logistics and infrastructure will support the Indian Parliament when it meets for the monsoon session amid Covid.

Read more.

‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

Read more.



Minister Shyam Rajak in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls



There’s a strong buzz in Patna that the industry minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet may resign ahead of the upcoming state polls, however the minister maintains that he is with the party.



Read more.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul Gandhi’s attack on RSS, BJP relies on a myth, asks a counter question

Senior BJP leader and Union minister for electronics and information technology and communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Sunday launched a counter attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the BJP and RSS spread fake news and hatred using social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.

Read more.

Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks

Heavy rain in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh since Friday has left many villages marooned with overflowing streams and rivulets while several colonies in the urban areas witnessing heavy water logging on Sunday.

Read more.

Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’

It’s not easy to capture what MS Dhoni means to cricket — he was not the greatest of batsmen, but could be the most effective; he wasn’t the safest of wicketkeepers, but came up with game-changing dismissals; nor was he, despite his phenomenal success, the most talismanic of captains.

Read more.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Random Forays: Dhoni, the swashbuckler who led from The Front
Aug 16, 2020 22:03 IST
Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana
Aug 16, 2020 21:59 IST
Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes
Aug 16, 2020 21:55 IST
Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.