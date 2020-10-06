News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Plea in Allahabad HC challenging UP Special Security Force Act and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petition filed in Allahabad High Court challenging UP Special Security Force Act

A writ petition, filed in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, challenged the legality of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) Act-2020, which was recently passed by the Uttar Pradesh legislature. Read more

ADIA to invest ₹5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail on Tuesday announced that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will be investing ₹5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited or RRVL. This will give the company a 1.20% stake in Reliance Retail. Read more

Mukesh Khanna was a flop actor before Mahabharat, attacks prominent people for publicity: Gajendra Chauhan

The war of words between two actors from the popular 80s show Mahabharat, Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan, has intensified. It all started when Mukesh put out an Instagram post explaining his absence from the reunion of the Mahabharat cast from The Kapil Sharma Show. Mukesh called the show vulgar and objected to innuendos and men dressing up as women to elicit laughs. Read more

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli called out by Diet Sabya for wearing ‘gandi’ copy of Kendall Jenner’s dress from 2018

Bigg Boss Season 14 has only just started but not so surprisingly the contestants are already making waves, and not for the right reasons. Instagram-based, self-appointed industry watchdog Diet Sabya called out contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a ‘gandi’ copy of a dress seen on Kendall Jenner. Read more

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump removing mask for photos after returning to White House

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday night after a four-day stay at the Walter Reed National Medical Center where he received treatment after testing positive for Covid-19. Read more

Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard

A video of a forest guard ‘pleading’ with a lion in Gujarat’s Gir Forest has gone viral. The forest guard encountered the lion on his way back home at night. Blocking his way, the king of the jungle was sitting in the middle of a pitch-dark road. The bone-chilling incident was captured by Guard Mahesh Sondarva. In the video, the forest guard is heard ‘pleading’ in Gujarati. After Sondarva’s several efforts, the lion made a move and walked into the forest. Later, the video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr Anshuman on his Twitter handle. Anshuman serves as the deputy conservator of forest (DCF) in Gir East. The video has garnered more than 5,000 views and hundreds of likes. Watch more