News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: S Jaishankar says presence of Chinese troops at LAC a critical security challenge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chinese troops at LAC critical security challenge, says S Jaishankar

The presence of a large number of Chinese troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) presents a critical security challenge to India and has disturbed the relationship built by the two sides over 30 years, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Read more

‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday showered praises on the prime minister and said that he does not need to use PM Modi’s photos for his party’s campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar as ‘his prime minister resides in his heart’. Read more

User data of more than 900,000 leaked from IRCTC last year, resurfaces on dark web

A set of user data belonging to more than 900,000 users has been spotted on the dark web by a dark web risk monitoring firm called Cyble. Cyble noted that they came across a post where a user had allegedly claimed that user of data of close to one million people had been leaked sometime in 2019 and shared that data on the DarkWeb community on October 13. Read more

Taish trailer breakdown: Bejoy Nambiar, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh explain their slick thriller

The makers of upcoming Zee5 original web series/feature film, Taish, revealed its first trailer on Thursday. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar of Shaitaan and Wazir fame, the thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Read more

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan reveals what Dinesh Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy

Newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan revealed how Dinesh Karthik came up to him and the KKR management to inform them about his wish to step aside from the leadership role on the eve of their IPL 2020 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Read more

Elon Musk calls this image ‘table in tension’. Check it out to see why

Elon Musk often tweets about and on science-related subjects. This notion is illustrated best by a comment the CEO of SpaceX left on this post by a Twitter account named @UniverCurious. The share is intriguing, and netizens’ comments left under the post convey the same. Read more

How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding

The Imran Khan government has been trying hard to get off the FATF ‘grey list’. Pakistan had tried to impress the meeting of the Asia pacific Joint Group last month by boasting of the arrest and conviction of a select group of terrorist leaders. However, a careful examination of Pakistan’s claims show that it is only depending on its old trick of hoodwinking the world with a sham crackdown on terror groups. Hindustan Times’ executive editor Shishir Gupta decodes the Imran Khan government’s false claims and explains why it is time for the FATF to blacklist Pakistan. Watch In Focus with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad for all the details.