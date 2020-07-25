News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander and all the latest news

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (REUTERS)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander

Amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Saturday said that disengagement between forward deployed Indian and Chinese soldiers from friction areas along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) was a complex and intricate process that required diligent execution.

AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday drew attention to the turnaround in the national capital’s Covid 19 situation in the past one month by highlighting that the city-state was now left with only 9.77% active cases of the disease.

Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday

Three judges of the Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against the high court order staying the disqualification proceedings against 19 Congress lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot at 11 am on Monday, according to the top court’s case list released on Saturday evening.

Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings

Amid a raging coronavirus pandemic, a ‘biryani challenge’ has taken Kerala by storm. Every evening in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s press briefing in the state capital, though the opposition dubs it ‘record briefing’ or ‘baddai’ (self-complementary), an often-heard word is ‘biryani challenge’.

Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours

Making a mockery of the state government’s claim of honouring Covid warriors who die in the line of duty, the body of a police officer who tested positive after death in Ganjam district lay in a hospital overnight before it was taken for funeral Saturday afternoon.

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, gives Disney+Hotstar its biggest opening ever

Dil Bechara has registered the biggest ever opening for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming service tweeted on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the film’s release. The film marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final role, after his death on June 14. Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34.

IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be the biggest season of the tournament so far. Gambhir’s confidence stems from the fact that the IPL 2020 is finally going to happen, after its chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the United Arab Emirates to be the host. With India battling a serious pandemic, the former India batsman feels this year’s IPL promises to ‘change the mood of the nation’.

This PS5 is 24-karat gold plated, and will definitely break your bank

When Sony revealed the design of its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, it had the fans divided. While many loved the design, others were not wholly over the moon. However, while they decide whether like it or hate it, it seems the decision on a PS5 console dipped in 24-karat gold might be easier to take a call on.

