News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Suggested multiple times, says Cong after PM extends free ration scheme and all the latest news

In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. (File photo for representation)

‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM Modi extends free ration scheme

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the announcement came in response to Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Modi on June 22 in which she had requested him to provide free food grains to the poor for three more months from July in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country. Read more

PM Oli’s attack on India backfires, chorus for his exit becomes louder at party meet

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had last week blamed India for his mounting troubles, on Tuesday faced a sharp attack from top leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party who demanded that the prime minister step down immediately. Read more

‘PMGKAY extended till November, 80 crore people to get free ration for 5 more months’: PM Modi

The prime minister said that 80 crore people will get free ration for five more months. He also highlighted the work done by the Centre since the lockdown came into force. Read more

Internet will be a happier place without TikTok: Shooter Heena Sidhu

Video-sharing social networking app TikTok was one among the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the face off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. Read more

Celina Jaitly on quitting films: ‘I was just tired of how difficult it kept getting for an outsider’

Celina Jaitly has made a successful comeback to acting with her film Season’s Greetings. The actor has made it clear that she is here to stay and do projects on her own terms and conditions. Read more

Covid-19 pandemic: Designer Anavila Misra donates masks for local post personnel

Mumbai-based fashion designer Anavila Misra donated masks to the Post Master General of Mumbai on Monday to support local postmen and women who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus-led lockdown. Read more

Langurs give each other a huge hug, impressed Virender Sehwag posts video

Just 12 seconds long, the clip shows a langur walking up to another sitting next to some people and embracing it in a hug. They break the embrace after a few seconds, only to hug each other again. Read more

WATCH | ‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday said he never claimed that Coronil can cure Covid-19. “A conspiracy has been hatched against us and if the Ayush Ministry tells us to conduct clinical trials once again then we are ready to face it,” Balkrishna said. Watch the full video.