News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, paves way for opening liquor shops in TN and all the latest news

May 15, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court stays Madras HC order, paves way for opening liquor shops in TN

The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for reopening of state-owned liquor vends in Tamil Nadu by staying a Madras High Court order which had ordered their closure on the grounds that there was violation of guidelines, such as social distancing, meant to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895

Delhi reported 425 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 8,895 including 5,254 active cases and 3,518 patients who have recovered, according to data from the Delhi health department. Read more

‘Ensure migrants don’t travel on foot’: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials



Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked state officials to set up teams in every police station area to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode in Uttar Pradesh. Read more



Elephant uses a stick to scare away angry rhino. Watch incredible video

They’re two huge animals and it would be hard to pick which would win in a battle between them. This video shows just that - an interesting fight between an elephant and a rhinoceros. It’s not just the fight that makes the clip interesting. Read more

This is Diljit Dosanjh’s yummy and easy cheat day pancake recipe

With government mandated lockdowns in place on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing the domestic side of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Read more

Migrants’ walk of despair continues despite Shramik trains: Who’s to blame?

Migrant labourers in the country continue to walk back to their native villages. This despite the government arranging special Shramik trains for transporting stranded migrant labourers. So are why migrant labourers still on the road desperately trying to reach their native villages? Who is to blame for the plight of the migrant labourers? Watch Congress’ Gourav Vallabh & BJP’s Charu Pragya discuss the issue with Hindustan Times’ Chetan Chauhan & Aditi Prasad. Watch here

