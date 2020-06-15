News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Telangana rules out lockdown reimposition, caps Covid-19 treatment cost at private hospitals and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Telangana rules out lockdown reimposition, caps Covid-19 treatment cost at private hospitals

The Telangana government on Monday capped the cost of Covid-19 tests and treatment at private labs and hospitals across the state and said there were no plans to reimpose lockdown restrictions in the state. Read more

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%

A total of 1,69,797 Covid-19 patients have so far been cured in the country according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The maximum recoveries are from Maharashtra where 50, 978 have been declared cured. Maharashtra is also the sate with the highest Covid-19 tally at over 1.07 lakh.Read more

Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be handling 50 more flights from Tuesday taking the total number of flights operating in and out of the airport to 100. The airport commenced its domestic flight operations from May 25, with restrictions from the state government to handle 25 departures and 25 arrivals. Read more

Elephant playfully kicks buffalo in the head and it retaliates. Tusker’s reaction is hilarious

Elephants are known to be playful. However, their mischief can be seen as a tad daunting given their huge size. That maybe why it didn’t go down well with this buffalo when an elephant playfully kicked it. This video captures the moment and makes for an entertaining watch. Read more

These apps became obsolete overnight during lockdown in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in India on March 24 in a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The lockdown, which was later extended to May 31 in stages, brought the pace of life in the country to a standstill. Right from hotel reservations and flight bookings made via various travel apps to movie bookings to orders placed on various e-commerce sites for home appliances, books or fashion accessories, everything became irrelevant. Read more

‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey has informed that the former India captain is gutted to have heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Rajput, who portrayed the role of Dhoni in his biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country. Read more

There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in the industry, Karan Johar doesn’t decide their success or failure: Koena Mitra

Actor Koena Mitra, in a statement slamming producer Karan Johar, has said that his opinion can’t define whether a person is successful or not. She was referring to the criticism Karan has drawn for his comments on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, where he’d admitted to not being there for the actor, who died by suicide on Sunday after a battle with depression. Read more

US Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias

The US Supreme Court rules gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias under landmark civil rights law.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, saying that federal law prohibited discrimination based on sex as well as race, colour, national origin and religion, also applies to gay and trans people. Read more

‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues

As part of HT City Spotlight, actor Deepika Padukone spoke to us and opened up on her fight with mental health issues. The actor also talked about coping with stress and anxiety in the times of Covid-19 crisis. Watch the full video for more. Watch more