News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Under Unlock 1, Rajasthan will not allow religious places to reopen and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Under Unlock 1, Rajasthan will not allow religious places to reopen

Rajasthan will not open religious places till June 30 despite the Centre’s new guidelines which allowed places of worship and religious places to reopen under Unlock 1. Read more

Dhankhar seeks meeting with Press Club Kolkata to discuss move to curb press freedom

In yet another unprecedented move, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an interaction with members of the Press Club, Kolkata, to discuss the alleged curtailing of press freedom by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state. Read more

Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k

Delhi on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, taking its overall count of coronavirus infections to over 19,000. Read more

World No Tobacco Day 2020: 8 effective ways to ‘kick the butt’, live healthy

Smoking has become a part and parcel of daily life owing to the stress at work or any personal challenges, dealing with which might be a difficult task for most people. Read more

This app claims to delete all Chinese apps on your phone

Tension along the Indo-China border has been escalating in the past couple of weeks. Even as the two countries take the diplomatic route to end border brawl, they keep strengthening their military might along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Amid the present circumstances, a Jaipur-based tech startup has launched an app that is aimed at helping users delete Chinese apps from their smartphones. Read more

Rohit Sharma ‘honoured and humbled’ for Khel Ratna nomination

India batsman Rohit Sharma, who on Saturday was nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, expressed his gratitude for being shortlisted for the honour by the BCCI. Read more

Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweets video

Just three days after tweeting a heartwarming video of passengers onboard a special Mizoram-bound train giving away their food to Assam floods victims, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared another clip detailing a similar situation. And now many are suggesting that it shows the true ‘spirit of India.’ Read more

Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister announced details of lockdown relaxations in the state from June 1, 2020. Yogi Adityanath’s announcements were largely in line with the Central government’s guidelines issued a day earlier. He ruled out the possibility of additional taxes, claiming that his administration was focused on giving concessions to the people. He also spoke against large public gatherings in the near future, stating that Covid-19 pandemic can be defeated if the administration continues to work in a united fashion. Watch the full video for more.