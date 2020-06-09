News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘We won’t leave Kashmir’, says family of slain Pandit sarpanch and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

To legally support new map, Nepal’s lawmakers discuss amendment

Nepal’s Parliament on Tuesday discussed a constitutional amendment to give legal backing to a new political map that shows Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of Nepalese territory amid widespread backing for the move from lawmakers.

‘We won’t leave Kashmir’, says family of slain Pandit sarpanch

The mortal remains of sarpanch Ajay Pandita alias Bharti who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday, were cremated at Jammu’s Shakti Nagar crematorium on Tuesday.

‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally

Hours after union home minister Amit Shah’s call on Tuesday to end the Mamata Banerjee regime in the Bengal Assembly elections next year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of focusing on politics instead of Covid-19, the border stand-off with China and, for Bengal in particular, dealing with the post-cyclone relief and reconstruction.

Covid-19 latest: Andhra joins the list of states with more than 5,000 positive patients

Andhra Pradesh joined the list of Indian states to have registered more than 5,000 positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the addition of 216 new Covid-19 patients taking the tally to 5,029 infections in the state, according to news agency PTI.

India has largest, most experienced mountain army in the world, says Chinese military expert

India has the world’s largest and most experienced troops trained for high-altitude battles, a military expert affiliated to China’s leading maker of equipment for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has said, adding that mountaineering is an “essential skill” for each Indian soldier deployed in the mountains.

Varun Sharma mourns death of ex-manager Disha Salian, says he’s ‘speechless, numb’

Actor Varun Sharma has condoled the death of his former manager, who died of a suspected suicide on Monday. The Chhicchore actor wrote that he is ‘at a loss for words’.

The Ramon Magsaysay awards, Asia’s version of Nobel Prize awards cancelled

The Ramon Magsaysay awards, regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize, have been cancelled this year due to the global pandemic, the only third time the annual awards were disrupted in six decades.

‘Fear mongering’: BJP slams Manish Sisodia’s 5.5 lakh cases by July remark

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed the AAP government over 5.5 lakh cases remark. Gupta called Delhi government’s remark ‘fear-mongering’. “Delhi government is trying to instill fear in public as they have not done the groundwork,” Gupta said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 5.5 lakh cases are expecting in Delhi by July end.

