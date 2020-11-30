News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance and all the latest news

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) founder and MLA Hanuman Beniwal has asked the Centre to withdraw the farm laws. (HT File Photo)

Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance

Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party that partnered with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 on Monday told Home Minister Amit Shah that his party would reconsider its partnership with the BJP if the Centre did not withdraw the three farm laws. Read more

‘Messing up Hindutva’: BJP on Sena leader’s azan chanting competition

Shiv Sena’s South Mumbai zonal head Pandurang Sakpal’s announcement to hold azan chanting competition on the lines of Gita chanting competition has led to a controversy with the BJP alleging that the party is trying to appease Muslims. Read more

Tamil Nadu, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31

Tamil Nadu and Assam on Monday announced that some higher education institutions would reopen from December as Covid-19 cases have started coming down in these states. Rajasthan, on the other hand, closed all schools till the end of December to prevent spread of the disease. Read more

PM Modi to chair all-party meet to take stock of Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country said a person aware of the details. Read more

This sensor from Xiaomi can control smart home devices by tracking your movements

The compact Mi Human Body Sensor 2 tracks movements and triggers corresponding actions and comes with motion detection, the ability to detect light and darkness and also intelligent linkage. Read more

Archer shoots arrow right through doughnut’s hole. His precision wows netizens

If you’re a fan of the superhero genre or enjoy reading about and watching dystopian content, then you may be familiar with characters such as Arrow and Katniss Everdeen. Read more

Mosul movie review: Russo brothers’ brutal action film is a worthy follow-up to Endgame and Extraction

Mosul, a new war movie co-produced by the Russo brothers, is bookended by two terrific scenes. The immediacy with which we’re thrust into the action almost makes it seem as if Netflix’s da-dum has melded into the sound of gunfire. Read more

‘India massively important part of world cricket’: ICC chairman Greg Barclay

Stating that Indian are a ‘massively important part of world cricket’, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay on Monday said they have been able to find a way to navigate through the minor differences with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Read more

Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates

A top Iranian security official has alleged that Israel used ‘remote, electronic devices’ to kill its top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Officials had originally said that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a veteran scientist who worked on nuclear and defense projects, was killed outside Tehran on Friday in a bomb and gun attack. Watch here