News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Delhi’s air ‘poor’ could turn ‘severe’, IMD warns and all the latest news

Delhi’s air very poor, may turn severe: IMD

Delhi’s air quality plunged to the far end of the ‘very poor’ zone on Friday as the wind speed and pattern changed, resulting in the slow dispersion of pollutants. At least 17 of the 35 monitoring stations had turned deep red, reaching the ‘severe’ zone on Friday. Read more

Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today

Farmers agitating against three farm laws on Friday announced a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh, on December 8 where they said they will block all toll plazas and roads leading to Delhi as they hardened their position ahead of the fifth round of talks with the central government scheduled for Saturday. Read more

Wait, what? Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest

While we find it hard to leave our cosy blankets and work from home cuddled before our laptop and computer screens, Milind Soman is making jaws drop at his swoon-worthy workout in the backdrop of Mount Everest. Setting travel and fitness goals soaring higher this Friday, the supermodel gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his intense workout session in the backdrop of a caramel setting sun with mountains “Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon.” Read more

‘We are masters at trying to find a loophole in rules’: Sanjay Manjrekar feels ICC will look into ‘concussion substitute’ rule after Chahal move

India’s decision to bring on leg-spinner as a ‘concussion substitute’ for Ravindra Jadeja has left the cricketing world divided. Jadeja was hit on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc delivery, and even though India captain Virat Kohli did mention that it was after the end of the innings that the batsman complained of dizziness, which forced India to go for a concussion substitute, many former cricketers have called it unfair since no physio came on to check on Jadeja the moment he copped a blow to the head. Read more

Netflix StreamFest kicks off in India, here’s how you can watch Netflix for free

You can now watch Netflix for free in India. Netflix StreamFest kicked off earlier today, and it will continue till Sunday. This is the first time Netflix is offering its services for free, and for an entire weekend. The entire catalogue of Netflix including movies, TV shows and documentaries is free for users in India. You will also have access to Netflix features such as creating profiles, parental controls, creating lists, and also downloading movies and shows. Read more

Sara Ali Khan defends ‘problematic’ plot of original Coolie No 1, says ‘It’s not about Govinda duping Karisma’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has urged audiences to watch the upcoming Coolie No 1 with an open mind. The film, a remake of the 1995 comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Sara was asked in an interview about the ‘problematic’ aspects of the original film, in which Govinda’s character cons Karisma’s character into falling for him. She said that if one views everything through a politically correct lens, ‘any scope of humour in our lives will be lost’. Read more

Harsh Goenka’s ‘2020 in a nutshell’ video may make you nod in agreement

2020 wasn’t the year we expected. This year had several world-changing, paradigm-shifting incidents, the ongoing pandemic being the biggest one among them. As the year entered its last month, many are now looking back to recollect how the it panned out. And, quite expectedly, most of them are not reminiscing happily. Read more

GHMC polls: TRS wins 55 seats, BJP emerges 2nd largest party, secures 48 seats

GHMC poll result threw up a hung house after counting of votes on Friday. No political party reached absolute majority mark of 76 in 150-seat corporation. Telangana’s ruling party TRS emerged as single largest party winning 55 seats. TRS had previously won 99 seats in 2016 GHMC elections. BJP put up a tremendous show, emerged single largest party in GHMC. BJP won 48 seats this year as compared to 4 seats in 2016 GHMC. BJP president JP Nadda congratulated party workers and the people of Telangana. Watch