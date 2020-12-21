News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart, and all the latest news

$100-million defence line of credit, bilateral ties: PM Modi’s virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday. While the scheduled meeting will cap a string of high-level exchanges between the two sides this year, it is being held at a time when both the countries are grappling with China's aggressive actions in the region.

Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has moved out General Zhao Zongqi, the People's Liberation Army's powerful Western Theatre Commander, seen as the man responsible for the seven-month long military standoff with India in eastern Ladakh, and replaced him with General Zhang Xudong, who has never served along the Indian border.

Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK

The Union health ministry called for an emergency meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) on Monday morning after panic spread over a new mutant strain of coronavirus that is "out of control" in the UK, according to officials.

Delhi’s temperature likely to increase today, will dip again this week

A western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is likely to increase the minimum temperature in Delhi by a few notches on Monday. The increased moisture in the air is also likely to raise pollution levels, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists.

Google is offering free, weekly Covid-19 tests to its employees

Google has announced another perk for its employees: free, weekly, at-home tests for all its employees in the US, which includes its subsidiaries such as YouTube and Google X as well. This is vastly different from other companies such as Amazon that are offering free tests to only the employees who are working from a physical location.

India vs Australia: ‘Must have been a nightmare for Kohli’ - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on India’s batting collapse at 36

India's batting debacle against Australia on the third day of the pink Test in Adelaide has become the hottest topic of discussion at the moment. While several experts are try to find out reasons for India's horror batting show in the 2nd innings of first Test, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif spoke about the mindset with which the Indians went out to bat on Saturday.

Inside Taimur’s birthday party as he celebrated with mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday with close family members at their home in Mumbai. Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan shared pictures. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of the balloons and cake ordered for Taimur's birthday. Looks like Taimur is already an animal lover.

Wondering how to increase the shelf life of bananas? Vikas Khanna has a trick for you

Picture this: You are in the middle of a strenuous workday and are craving a snack. You walk into the kitchen to pick up a beloved food item which isn't just tasty and nutritious but also super easy to eat, aka, a banana.