News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Seven-day ban imposed on import, sale, and distribution of SD Biosensors Rapid Antigen Kit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week

The country’s apex drug and medical device regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) , imposed a seven-day ban on the import, sale, and distribution of the rapid antigen kits manufactured by South Korean company SD Biosensors for not complying with the minimum requirement of sensitivity and specificity. Read more

Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP

A day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking measures for the welfare of socially backward communities, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the letter could be a result of miscommunication between Congress leaders while the Shiv Sena maintained that all was well among the state alliance partners. Read more

Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is visiting West Bengal to campaign for the assembly elections 20201, will visit Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on Sunday, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with the media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. Read more

Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today

Farmers across the country will mark Sunday, December 20, as ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws. Prayer meetings will be organised to recognise the sacrifices made by farmers since the agitation started, farmers’ leaders have said, reiterating their demand for a rollback of the farm laws. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh hits back after Kangana Ranaut’s video attacking him, writes ‘some people just want to watch the world burn’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a couple of indirect responses to actor Kangana Ranaut’s video on Saturday, in which she spoke about the ongoing farmers’ protests, and demanded to know why people like Diljit and Priyanka Chopra aren’t questioned about their stance on the matter. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘The last time I saw that would have been under-12s’ - Former Aussie seamer Damien Fleming shellshocked at India’s abject batting

India’s record lowest total in Test cricket of 36 left many shellshocked, including former Australia fast bowler Damien Fleming. Fleming, who does commentary for BBC and was at the Adelaide Oval, was at a loss of words watching the Indian batting crumble to one of the most ruthless displays of fast bowling ever seen. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares video of a tiger silently observing an elephant from behind the bushes

A video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has created quite a stir among people. The video involving an elephant and a tiger may leave you intrigued too. Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video. While writing the caption, he mentioned the famous poem The Tyger by William Blake. He started the post with the first line of the poem. Then, went on to explain how the poem comes alive through the video. Watch

Watch: Vehicles trapped in snow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Razdan top

A cold wave has gripped the Kashmir valley leading to freezing of Dal Lake. Two passenger vehicles got trapped in snow at Razdan top in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the stranded vehicles were heading to Gurez from Bandipora. A day later, all the passengers were evacuated safely by the Army. Watch