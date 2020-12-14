News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Defence minister Rajnath Singh says farmers’ best interests in mind, govt open for talks and all the latest news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed agriculture as “mother sector” and also underlined that the Modi government is always open to discussion and dialogue with the farmers. (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest

As farmers leaders in various parts of the country participated in the day-long fast on Monday to protest against the new agriculture sector reforms, further upping their agitation, defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed agriculture as “mother sector” and also underlined that the government is always open to discussion and dialogue. Read more

India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark

India’s retail inflation eased slightly in November to stand at 6.93 per cent from a year ago, after a six-year high of 7.61 per cent in October, a reading that is still well above the Reserve Bank of India’s acceptable limit of 4 per cent (+/-2) for the eighth straight month, data released on Monday by the ministry of statistics showed. Read more

Google’s worldwide outage: Similar disruptions faced by the company in 2020

Google users worldwide were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage on Monday. Tens of thousands of complaints popped up as the vast majority of people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site DownDetector which tracks website outages. Read more

Best smartphones under ₹15,000 in India: Check price, specs here

When looking for a smartphone, the price range of ₹15,000, appears like a sweet spot between budget smartphones that cost up to ₹10,000 and mid-budget smartphones that cost between ₹20,000 to ₹35,000. Smartphones in this range not only look good but they also come with powerful features that make them ideal for people who are looking for a powerful smartphone that is light on the pocket. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘No bigger opportunity,’ Shubman Gill ‘looking forward’ to play Tests Down Under

India will be up be playing a four-match Test series against Australia starting from December 17th. The first Test will be a Day/Night affair in Adelaide and it will be India’s first Pink ball Test away from home. It will only be the only Test in which skipper virat Kohli will be playing as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI - with he and his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma expecting their first child. Read more

#GoogleDown trends as Google, Gmail and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. See here

Anti-Pakistan protest in US; demand apology for 1971 Bangladesh genocide

A US based Bangladeshi organisation held protests outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington demanding an apology for the 1971 genocide. Protesters had gathered with placards and posters and were heard raising anti-Pakistan slogans outside the embassy premises. On March 25, 1971, at midnight under the name Operation Searchlight, seen by many as the first step in the Bengali genocide, Pakistan Army killed about 100,000 Bengalis in a single night. Watch