News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Delhi buses to run with full capacity from November 1 and all the latest news

Delhi buses to run with full capacity from Nov 1; face mask mandatory, standing not allowed

At a time when Delhi is witnessing a surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday allowed passengers to occupy all seats of Delhi buses from November 1. The Capital breached its record for the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases four times this week.

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath Singh attacks Congress on China issue

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress for 'questioning' the bravery of Indian jawans. Addressing an election rally in Patna, the senior BJP leader said that the Congress was spreading misinformation about India-China issue.

‘Not even a single drop of water spilled’: How Twitter reacts to Piyush Goyal’s ‘smooth journey’

Railways minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a video of a glass full of water kept on the table of a coach of Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route. Not a single drop of water spilled out of the glass, the railway minister said, explaining how smooth the route has become.

In a first, Corbett Tiger Reserve to have women nature guides

Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) will have women nature guides for the first time in its history, said forest officials. CTR officials said seven women have been selected by the Corbett administration after holding a guide recruitment test on Wednesday.

French prez Macron says he understands Muslim feelings on Prophet image

French President Emmanuel Macron told Al-Jazeera Saturday he understood that cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed could shock people but that violence was unacceptable, days after a Tunisian migrant killed three people in an attack on a church in Nice.

A little confused about what you should be for Halloween? Let Netflix India’s star sign inspired post help you out

It is no lie that Halloween is a fun holiday but sometimes it can be a little frustrating. After all, deciding one's costume is no child's play, especially when there are so many fictional characters from TV shows and movies that one wants to dress up as.

Google Meet custom backgrounds now available for desktop users

Google Meet has started rolling out a long-awaited feature that Zoom users have been enjoying for months now. You can finally start using custom backgrounds in Google Meet, coming to its desktop app first.

IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard gives important update on Rohit Sharma’s injury

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed his fourth game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020 on the trot on Saturday with Kieron Pollard standing in as the captain for the team against Delhi Capitals.

Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who rocketed to fame as James Bond, has died at the age of 90. He remained a fan favourite and was considered the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

‘Ram Naam Satya journey will begin...’: UP CM Yogi’s warning on ‘love jihad’

Following an Allahabad High Court order regarding religious conversion and marriages, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister issued a warning. During a speech on October 31, Yogi Adityanath said that his government is planning a law against 'love jihad'.