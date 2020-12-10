Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: IAF chief, Japanese counterpart discuss enhancing cooperation, interoperability and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: IAF chief, Japanese counterpart discuss enhancing cooperation, interoperability and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria being presented memento by Japanese Chief of Staff of Air Force, General Izutsu Shunji during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF chief, Japanese counterpart discuss enhancing cooperation, interoperability

The visiting Chief of Staff of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, Gen Izutsu Shunji, and the Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two sides. Read more

Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone for Assam Agitation martyrs’ memorial

Thirty five years after the signing of the Assam Accord that marked the end of a six-year agitation against Bangladeshi immigrants, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a memorial for 855 people who lost their lives in that stir. Read more

CM Uddhav Thackeray inspects tunnel work on Pune-Mumbai expressway



Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the progress of the ‘Missing link’ project in the ghat section on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, which will help reduce the travel distance between the two cities by six kilometres and save 20 minutes of travelling time. Read more



Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout

A day after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) as a Talent Scout. The franchise confirmed the development through a statement on Thursday evening. Read more

Ahead of Durgamati, Anushka Shetty wishes Bhumi Pednekar and the team: ‘Best wishes, looking forward’

Actor Anushka Shetty has shared best wishes for the team of Durgamati ahead of the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday. Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is a remake of Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie that starred Anushka in the lead. It is helmed by the director of the original, Ashok. Read more

Wife takes a bite out of husband’s lunch every day while packing it. Here’s why

There are some incidents which despite appearing bizarre at first glance turn out to be heartwarming. They are the tales that may leave you with a huge smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your heart. Such is the story of Tracy Howell. She took to Facebook to share how she started taking a bite out of her husband’s lunch while packing it. The reason behind her seemingly strange act has now won people over. Read more

Watch: Farmers’ protest: Govt ‘ready to discuss proposal’ reiterates MSP, APMC points

The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want, but protesters remained defiant and threatened to block railway tracks too in addition to highways. Watch here

