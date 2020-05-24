News updates from Hindustan Times at 9PM: In a U-turn, Maharashtra permits 25 flights to be operated from Mumbai airport and all the latest news

Maharashtra happens to be the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with Covid-19 positive cases crossing the 50,000 mark on Sunday. (ANI)

In a U-turn, Maharashtra permits 25 flights to be operated from Mumbai airport

Maharashtra on Sunday allowed a total of 25 flights to be operated in and out from the Mumbai international airport beginning tomorrow May 25, when domestic flights will start partial operations amid lockdown, Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday. Read more.

As flight ops resume, Kolkata to stay off aviation map till Wednesday

As domestic flight operations resume in India on Monday, there will be no flights to and from Kolkata which is struggling to restore infrastructure after the devastation cyclone Amphan swept through the southern part of the state on May 20. Read more.

Surge in Shramik trains to UP, Bihar clog network, railways cite congestion

With several Shramik Special trains bound for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar being delayed and diverted over the past two days, the ministry of railways on Sunday said the convergence of trains to these destinations have caused congestion in the network adding that the total number of trains to the region has increased. Read more.

Take out saliva but ensure more bowler-friendly pitches are prepared: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has urged the ICC to focus on producing more bowling-friendly surfaces now that the practice of using saliva to shine the ball is to be shelved. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are having a great Sunday, watch her plant kisses on ‘world’s most squishable face’

Actor Deepika Padukone is feeling particularly lovey-dovey this Sunday. She has shared a brand new video on Instagram which shows her planting kisses on actor husband Ranveer Singh’s face. Read more.

TikTok app listing on Google Play Store now has 24 million user reviews, down from 28 million couple of days ago

Recently we saw TikTok’s overall app review rating go up from 1.2 to 1.6. According to reports, this happened after Google removed a million user review ratings from Play Store, most of which were 1-star ratings for TikTok. Read more.

Romance makes a return amid social distancing

“I am only looking to get married now. I’ve wasted enough time playing the dating game,” says Sahil. He’s deleted all his dating apps and says he’s sure of what he wants. Read more.

Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Robert Pattinson’s pic from The Batman

Mumbai Police is at it again. In their latest post, the department has used a reference from an upcoming Hollywood movie to share an important message. This time their cautionary post is about masks. Read more.