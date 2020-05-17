Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9PM: India hopes Afghan political deal will end externally sponsored terrorism and all the latest news

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) interact with eachother ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. (AFP)

India hopes Afghan political deal will end externally sponsored terrorism

India on Sunday said it hoped the deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah will lead to fresh efforts for peace in the war-torn country and an end to externally sponsored terror. Read more.

Arvind Kejriwal hints at relaxations in Delhi, endorses Centre’s lockdown guidelines

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday endorsed the Centre’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 31 to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and hinted that his government would relax restrictions. Read more.

Police officer at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for Covid-19



An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official at the President’s house said Sunday. Read more.



Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: List of top 10 activities allowed till May 31

The centre has allowed intrastate transport in public and private vehicles in the fourth phase of lockdown through a notification issued on Sunday. Read more.

If someone can emulate even 30 percent of him, it’s enough: Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

Yuzvendra Chahal has lauded Virat Kohli for his tremendous work ethic, saying the standard the India captain has set form himself and the team is second to none. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote notes to Jaya Bachchan for water, couldn’t speak due to tracheostomy after Coolie accident

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane of Sunday, thinking about the days when he suffered a horrible accident on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982. Amitabh had to undergo tracheostomy and was unable to speak for days. Read more.

Home Decor Trends: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary

In the best of times, life can be a challenge. These days, that challenge feels somewhat larger but so does the value of what we build for ourselves. Read more.

Elsa and Olaf to Rapunzel and Pascal, dad-daughter duo dresses up daily while taking out trash. Videos are absolutely adorable

With schools closed and no way of meeting their friends, most kids are feeling bored. The story was the same for this little girl until her dad found a way to keep her entertained. Read more.

