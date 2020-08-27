Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm| Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A scene of the spot after terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district of Kashmir on Feb 14, 2019 (PTI File Photo )

Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak

India on Thursday demanded Pakistan should prosecute the perpetrators of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and 2008 Mumbai carnage, saying the main accused in last year’s suicide bombing – Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar – continues to be sheltered by Islamabad. Read more

‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt

Nine states and a Union territory have been told by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to ramp up testing and tracing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic effectively as they accounted for 89 percent of the fatalities in the last two weeks. Read more

Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman



The government said on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection where the shortfall is Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The announcement was made after a GST Council meeting chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more



Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands

Centre has approved 78 new additional routes to be awarded under the fourth round of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) focusing on boosting connectivity in the North East, hilly states and islands, civil aviation ministry announced on Thursday. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty says she saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body for a few seconds: ‘I touched his feet, said sorry’

Rhea Chakraborty has revealed that she saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body for a few seconds as it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary for his funeral. The actor said she touched Sushant’s feet, in an interview to India Today. Read more

5-year-old boy’s quick thinking saves mom’s life. Here’s what happened

Josh, without wasting any time, rang 112, the number for emergency services in Europe, which helped his mother get treatment at the right time. Read more

Reliance Retail warns customers about fake JioMart websites

Reliance Retail has cautioned people about unscrupulous individuals who are creating fake websites and pretending to be a part of JioMart. These fake sites are duping users by pretending to grant franchisee of JioMart services. Read more

‘If CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence...’: Sushant Singh’s family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke on what if CBI takes Rhea Chakraborty in custody. Singh said whole exercise would be counter-productive if CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence. “CBI is doing its job well and no one should find faults in it. Watch

