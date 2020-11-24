News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: SC seeks Centre’s response on petition to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test and all the latest news

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition seeking fixation of uniform ceiling on the RT-PCR test for detection of Coronovirus disease (Covid-19) across the country. (Sonu Mehta/HT photo)

SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a petition seeking fixation of uniform ceiling on the RT-PCR test for detection of Coronovirus disease (Covid-19) across the country. The petition filed by a lawyer Ajay Agrawal demanded that the rate throughout the country for this test should be fixed at a maximum of Rs 400 as he produced ‘evidence’ of a Nagpur-based supplier who is willing to provide RT-PCR test kits for as cheap as Rs 200. Read more

UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday brought an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Tuesday. The UP prohibition of unlawful religious conversion ordinance 2020 makes provision for declaring a marriage null and void if the marriage is solemnised for the primary purpose of converting a woman from one religion to other. Read more

Indian government bans 220 apps: Here’s the entire list

The Indian government today banned 43 apps in the country. The action, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, was taken as these apps were ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.’ Read more

‘India will play five T20Is’ - Sourav Ganguly gives details of England home series

As India would be hosting England next year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday revealed that there will a 5-match T20I series between both teams. He stated that it’s going to be a full-fledged tour of four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Read more

Shaheer Sheikh announces engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: ‘Excited for the rest of my life’

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures, are engaged. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news along with a picture of her flaunting her engagement ring. “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he wrote. Read more

Sana Khan - Mufti Anas Sayied wedding: Sana shares unseen images of her ‘Walima look’ with fans. Pics and details of her outfit here

Sana Khan’s surprisingly sudden and secret nuptials to Gujarat-based religious scholar Mufti Anas Sayied in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic took the internet by storm, and soon went viral. Sana has since been posting glimpses of herself along with her better half on her social media. In her latest post, Sana gave her fans the complete details of her ‘Walima’ look. See here

Woman creates ‘social distancing dress’ with a 6-ft radius. Can you guess how long it took to make?

A true artist can find inspiration in even the most obscure things. This notion is probably proven best by Instagram user Shay who, influenced by the current circumstances, made a ‘social distancing dress’. In no ways an easy feat, this creation took two months to design. The process of production is as fascinating as the finished product is beautiful. Read more