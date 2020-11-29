News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacks PM Modi, BJP over border row with China and all the latest news

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months. (PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used the Pulwama terror attack as an election issue to retain power in 2019 but has done nothing to free the territory China captured in Ladakh six months ago, Lok Sabha member and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee alleged at a huge public rally at his constituency, Diamond Harbour, on Sunday afternoon. Read more

PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams

Prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus on Monday. The prime minister’s office in a tweet said that the PM will speak to teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s. Read more

Farmers’ protest: ‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force,’ says ML Khattar, backs Haryana Police

Amid severe criticism of how Haryana Police used ‘force’ on farmers as they were marching towards Delhi protesting against three recently passed farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he doesn’t consider using tear gas and water cannon as using force. Read more

‘I just asked him’: Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch say Hardik Pandya showed how to bowl on SCG wicket

It was a difficult day for the bowlers in the second One Day International between India and Australia on Friday. It was a field day for bowlers from both the sides as they took a pounding on a batting pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second ODI saw the most run scored in an ODI in Australia as 727 runs were hit on Friday. Read more

Aashiqui star Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, moved to ICU in Mumbai

Aashiqui star Rahul Roy has reportedly suffered a brain stoke while shooting for a film in Kargil. The actor has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Rahul was shooting for his film LAC - Live the Battle. He suffered the brain stroke due to extreme weather condition in Kargil. His brother Romeer Sen confirmed the news and said that the actor is recovering. Read more

Mysterious metal monolith found in remote Utah desert area has disappeared

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources came across a shiny metal monolith on November 18. The mysterious monolith had taken the Internet by storm as there is no official information available regarding who put it in the state’s red-rock desert. Now, the three-sided stainless-steel object, which is estimated to be about as tall as two men put together, has disappeared as bizarrely as it had initially appeared. Read more

‘Never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’: Amit Shah; Cong slams

A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their “every problem and demand,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers’ protest politically motivated and neither was he calling it now. Watch