News updates from Hindustan Times: At CWC meeting, Congress leaders ask Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief, criticise letter and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leaders attend CWC meeting. (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At CWC meeting, Congress leaders ask Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief, criticise letter

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, saw some angry outbursts from party leaders who criticised a letter written by some of their colleagues to Sonia Gandhi asking for overhaul of the party. Read more

Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red category warning for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch region for Monday. Read more

‘We made a mistake’: Sunil Gavaskar highlights one reason why India couldn’t win 2019 World Cup



There have been detailed discussions regarding India’s 2019 World Cup campaign for over a year. India were one of the favourites to win the title in England after an incredible run in the last few years. Read more



Rhea Chakraborty has not received any summons from CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case: lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation as the agency investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

California wildfire decimates 1 million acres of land: All you need to know

California is battling wildfires that have destroyed over 1 million acre of land so far. There is no end in sight either with winds likely to fan the flame further. Read more

Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

American comedian, Hasan Minhaj shared this video of himself spending some quality time with his infant son on social media. This adorable interaction is making netizens beam and rightly so. Read more

The future of travel: Slow, meaningful and closer to home

As tourism gradually reopens, people are planning holidays again but will travel be the same? According to travel influencers, it will be slow, less, but meaningful. Read more

