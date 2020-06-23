News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news

Elaborating on the details, the Yoga guru said an app will be launched for the delivery of the corona kit. (HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Baba Ramdev claims to have prepared first ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19

Not an immunity booster but a cure, claimed Baba Ramdev on Monday as he unveiled, what he calls, the first ayurvedic vaccine against the coronavirus, even as the scientific community the world over is fighting hard to come up with a cure for the deadly disease. Read more

In push to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, govt makes mandatory for sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform

In a bid to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and push India’s ‘Make in India’ cause, the government’s procurement portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has made it mandatory for sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products they wish to sell through the platform. Read more

China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document

Massive road development projects in the Tibet Autonomous Region have led to rivers changing their course and expanding China’s boundary into northern territories of Nepal, a document by Nepal’s agriculture department has warned. Read more

Milan Fashion Week: Dior revives fashion shows, sans front row A-listers

French luxury label Christian Dior said on Monday it would press ahead with a calendar of fashion shows for this year starting in July with an Italian catwalk display - but without the celebrated front-row audience of A-listers. Read more

How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, why the pandemic is still accelerating in the world, doctors apprehensive about issuing recovery certificates, Novak Djokovic faces criticism for Adria Tour after his coach and other players test positive and more. Watch to know more

What to say to your ‘party-animal’ friends who ask you to ‘get together?’ Mumbai Police answers

Who would have thought that a line from the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from 1975 romance-thriller Khel Khel Mein could be used so creatively to send across an important message on social distancing. Read more

Your iPhone will be your ‘Car Key’ in iOS 14: Here’s how this Apple feature works

There were several announcements made by Apple during WWDC 2020 conference, with iOS 14 being one of the important ones. This new software will be coming to iPhone SE (1st gen) and later models with new features and several upgrades. Read more