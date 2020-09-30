News updates from Hindustan Times: Bars, restaurants in Maharashtra to operate with 50% capacity from Oct 5 and all the latest news

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with 50% capacity, the Maharashtra government said. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till October 31, Mumbai local to allow dabbawalas

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has been extended till October 31. However, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with 50% capacity, the state government added. Read more

Congress seeks Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s resignation over police recruitment scam

Pointing fingers at the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress in Assam have demanded chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s resignation over the job recruitment scam in the state’s police department. The Assam unit of the Congress staged a protest rally in Guwahati on Wednesday seeking the resignation of Sonowal over the police recruitment scam. Read more

Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into Hathras gang rape case

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT) into the Hathras gang rape case alleging failure by the Uttar Pradesh authorities in dealing with the matter. Read more

Black History Month: UK postboxes change colour to honour Black Britons

Four of Britain’s distinctive red postboxes have been painted black and gold and adorned with images by or of illustrious Black Britons, in a novel way of celebrating Black History Month. One of Britain’s most recognisable symbols, red pillar boxes appear on countless postcards and souvenir items, while tourists can often be seen posing for photographs next to the postboxes. Read more

IPL 2020: They’ll always be there - Shane Warne names four teams who will finish on top and make the play-offs in Indian Premier League

Former Australia leg-spinner and current Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne named the four sides who he thinks will make it to the play-offs of IPL 2020. It’s still early days in the tournament but the four sides - Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab - who generally languish at the bottom half of the points table in the IPL are hogging the top four spots currently. Read more

The Crown: First pics from season 4 show Emma Connor as Princess Diana, Olivia Colman returns as the Queen

The first pictures of much-awaited Netflix series The Crown are out and they give us a glimpse at young Princess Diana ( Emma Corrin) as well as Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) who wishes to secures the appropriate wife for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in the upcoming season. Read more

Travel blogger recreates vacation photos with household items, results are hilarious

The cool ocean breeze, the crisp mountain air or the beauty of untravelled locations - these are some of the things that people who love to travel have been missing over the past few months. However, some creative people have come up with their own ways to relive the experience of travelling to different destinations. Read more

Double Take: From Priyanka Chopra to Madhubala, the resemblance of these doppelgangers to their celebrity counterparts is uncanny

It is the easiest way to unlock your phone, it sits pretty within your wallet on your driving license, if you’re lucky it may have gotten you out of more than a few sticky situations and although coronavirus times have forced half of it into hiding, your face will always be the easiest way to identify you. Read more

Watch| Babri Demolition Verdict: What next? Yug Mohit Chaudhry | On The Record