Coronavirus Outbreak
News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar . (PTI)

‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event

Hours after criticising West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping a tea party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his displeasure again on Sunday. Read more

India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra

With the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drawing up optical fibre cables to the transgressions spots at Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs, the Indian Army has decided to stay put at dominant positions on the ridge-lines of the Kugrang River till such time China does not restore status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

MS Dhoni second only to Virat Kohli, and ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, in elite ODI list



For the great batsmen, who took the art of batsmanship in one-day cricket to a higher pedestal, wielding the willow in limited overs cricket was about skill and technique, just like it was in Test cricket. Read more



Covid-19, Cold, Flu or Allergy: Know the symptoms

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, any fevers, aches, and pains can be scary. Do you have the virus? Should you be getting tested? Read more

Dangerous review: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover attempt to cook up a storm, but serve it cold

Bipasha Basu joins husband Karan Singh Grover on screen again after a five-year sabbatical for a thriller and nothing short of a nail-biting drama would do. Read more

‘He was around just yesterday’: Smriti Irani pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

Union Minister Smriti Irani, just a few hours ago, took to Instagram to pay her respects to and remember India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Read more

MS Dhoni retires: Jharkhand CM urges BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer’s childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren’s idea. Read more

