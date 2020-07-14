News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengaluru readies for a week-long lockdown starting at 8pm tonight and all the latest news

Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments would be open only between 5 am and 12 noon. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut

Even as urban and rural Bengaluru readied itself for a week-long lockdown starting Tuesday 8pm, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a statewide lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral. Read more

TTD wants Centre to monetise Rs 51 crore worth of old currency notes offered by devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala, wants an exchange of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth nearly Rs 51 crore more than three-and-a-half years after the Centre had demonetised them. Read more

Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today

Travellers planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir will have to follow a set of guidelines after the administration opened the Union Territory for tourism in a phased manner from Tuesday. The outbreak of disease and the subsequent measures put further burden on Kashmir’s tourism industry, the backbone of J-K’s economy, which had been witnessing a downturn since August last year. Read more

Massive explosion in chemical plant in Visakhapatnam pharma city; 4 injured

At least four people were injured, one of them seriously, when a fire broke out in a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam leading to a massive explosion of one of its reactors late on Monday, in the third such accident in the district in two months, the police said. Read more

Protests erupt against police brutality in Pennsylvania

Activists against police brutality expressed outrage and demanded accountability Monday after video emerged over the weekend of an officer placing his knee on a man’s head and neck area outside a Pennsylvania hospital. Read more

‘MS Dhoni didn’t give enough quality players to Virat Kohli, like Sourav Ganguly gave to India’: Gautam Gambhir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably one of the greatest captains in the history of Indian cricket. He is the only skipper to win the World T20, Champions Trophy and the 50-over World Cup in world cricket. Dhoni also took Team India to the top of the ICC Test rankings in 2013. Read more

Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19, actor informs her family and other staff have tested negative

Sara Ali Khan has said she and her family members have tested negative for Covid-19 after her driver tested positive for it. The actor shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram. In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre. Read more

5 effective fat burning exercises you can do at home

Home workouts have become are the new normal. While most of us have got gym equipments home and working out with the help of these equipments. You don’t really need to burn a hole in your pocket by investing in those expensive treadmill and weightlifting machines. Read more

Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

It won’t be wrong if we say that baby elephants hold one of the top positions in the animal kingdom when it comes to being goofy or derpy. Taking a cue from the numerous videos the Internet has to provide, one might also find some similarities between a human child and a baby jumbo. Read more