News updates from Hindustan Times: Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh face immediate risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots and all the latest news

Andhra Pradesh has the worst doubling rate of all states in the country, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. (Reuters file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar face the immediate risk of becoming the new hot spots of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, due to a rapid increase in new cases, rising positivity rates and (for the last two) low testing, according to data analysed by HT. Read more

Off-duty Delhi police officer stops to clear traffic jam, run over by truck

A 54-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Delhi Traffic Police was killed after an allegedly speeding mini truck hit and dragged him for nearly 50 metres on a service lane near the Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi where he was busy clearing a traffic jam on Saturday night. Read more

‘Risky’ exporters to face action: Officials

The finance ministry is considering taking stern action against “risky” exporters who have fraudulently claimed Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds worth Rs 2,020 crore, and are untraceable, two officials said requesting anonymity. Read more

China reports 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

China reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. Read more

BCCI treated me unprofessionally; Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged: Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes the BCCI did not manage his former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan well towards the end of their careers and hoped the board will recognise the efforts of match-winners in the future and honour them for their contribution towards Indian cricket. Read more

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Taapsee Pannu has ‘non-existent career’, gives her tips on how to become an A-lister

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just refuses to end. Now, Kangana’s team has hit out at Taapsee and accused her of ‘trying to sabotage justice’ for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

Recent Garmin outage was caused by a WastedLocker ransomware attack

Garmin went down recently leading to its fitness devices being left disconnected for nearly a day and affected the company’s wearables, apps and their call centers. According to two sources who have direct knowledge of the outage, the outage was caused by a ransomware attack. Read more

Monday Motivation: Famous quotes to kick-start your Monday morning with a boost

The pandemic has been the hub of procrastination for a lot of us, and working from home is still difficult to navigate through, on top of that if you add the Monday blues, it is a bit too much to take in! Perhaps it wasn’t such a brilliant idea to binge that TV show till 3 in the morning. Read more

Rover, the cat, appears to be giving the term ‘catwalk’ a whole new meaning. Watch

Many cat parents may agree to the notion that felines particularly have a knack for looking prim and proper. Well, here is a kitty who is taking that species trait to a whole new level by serving some fierce fashion looks. Posted on Instagram on July 20 from Rover, the cat’s very own account, the video is almost 30 seconds long. Read more