Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh face immediate risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh face immediate risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh has the worst doubling rate of all states in the country, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. (Reuters file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar face the immediate risk of becoming the new hot spots of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, due to a rapid increase in new cases, rising positivity rates and (for the last two) low testing, according to data analysed by HT. Read more

Off-duty Delhi police officer stops to clear traffic jam, run over by truck

A 54-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Delhi Traffic Police was killed after an allegedly speeding mini truck hit and dragged him for nearly 50 metres on a service lane near the Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi where he was busy clearing a traffic jam on Saturday night. Read more

‘Risky’ exporters to face action: Officials



The finance ministry is considering taking stern action against “risky” exporters who have fraudulently claimed Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds worth Rs 2,020 crore, and are untraceable, two officials said requesting anonymity. Read more



China reports 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

China reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. Read more

BCCI treated me unprofessionally; Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged: Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes the BCCI did not manage his former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan well towards the end of their careers and hoped the board will recognise the efforts of match-winners in the future and honour them for their contribution towards Indian cricket. Read more

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Taapsee Pannu has ‘non-existent career’, gives her tips on how to become an A-lister

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just refuses to end. Now, Kangana’s team has hit out at Taapsee and accused her of ‘trying to sabotage justice’ for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

Recent Garmin outage was caused by a WastedLocker ransomware attack

Garmin went down recently leading to its fitness devices being left disconnected for nearly a day and affected the company’s wearables, apps and their call centers. According to two sources who have direct knowledge of the outage, the outage was caused by a ransomware attack. Read more

Monday Motivation: Famous quotes to kick-start your Monday morning with a boost

The pandemic has been the hub of procrastination for a lot of us, and working from home is still difficult to navigate through, on top of that if you add the Monday blues, it is a bit too much to take in! Perhaps it wasn’t such a brilliant idea to binge that TV show till 3 in the morning. Read more

Rover, the cat, appears to be giving the term ‘catwalk’ a whole new meaning. Watch

Many cat parents may agree to the notion that felines particularly have a knack for looking prim and proper. Well, here is a kitty who is taking that species trait to a whole new level by serving some fierce fashion looks. Posted on Instagram on July 20 from Rover, the cat’s very own account, the video is almost 30 seconds long. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
MP Board 12th Result 2020: Laptop scheme for meritorious students resumes, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 27, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.