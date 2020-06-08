News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP and people can’t be distanced due to ‘Do gaz ki doori’, says Shah and all the latest news

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been conducting a series of virtual rallies to drive home the message of the government.

‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “go gaz ki doori (a distance of two yards) mantra to fight against the coronavirus pandemic cannot mean to put a distance between the BJP and its people, underlined home minister Amit Shah at a virtual rally on Monday. Read more

Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week

Mumbai’s civic body officials have said that no coronavirus fatalities have been reported from the slum area of Dharavi in the past week and that it could be close to flattening the Covid-19 curve. Read more

Ex-school principal and mother found dead at home, neighbours suspected they had Covid-19

Sharmistha Dey (56), a former school principal, and her mother, Papiya Dey (79), were found dead at their home in Salt Lake on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday morning. They were the only occupants of the two-storey house at BE Block. Read more

Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 75.55 against US dollar

The rupee settled on a muted note, up 3 paise, at 75.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as dollar-buying by banks as well as importers and rebounding crude prices restricted gains of the local unit. Read more

‘I wanted revenge’: Wasim Akram recalls incident when Allan Donald bouncer left him with 20 stitches

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram bowled in an era when international cricket was dominated by a good crop of fast bowlers. The 1990s witnessed a steep rise in the quality of fast bowling as almost all the international teams boasted of pacers, who made their presence felt at the highest level. Read more

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared on June 9

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday said that the Gujarat Board 10th (SSC) Result will be declared on June 9 at 8 am. Students who have appeared in the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by using their roll number. Read more

Anurag Kashyap’s girlfriend Shubhra Shetty reviews Choked, gives it 5/5: ‘Definitely lost objectivity now’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s girlfriend Shubhra, who brought the script of his new movie Choked to his attention, has reviewed the film, giving it a five star rating. Shubhra posted her review on the website Letterboxd, a social media directory for film fans. Read more

From lockdown 4.0 to vaccine: What India searched for in May

The Covid-19 pandemic has locked everyone inside their homes. Amid the circumstances, Google has been releasing Search trends that give us a glimpse into the collective interests of people in India. Now, the company has shared insights into what people in the country searched for in the month of May. Read more

Anand Mahindra asked tweeple to share the first thing that came to their mind upon seeing this picture. Responses are interesting

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. From funny videos to posts showing innovative inventions, the business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged and one of his recent posts is no different. Read more

Happy 45 Birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look at the actor’s stunning wardrobe

To talk of beauty is to talk of Shilpa Shetty! She is not only a stunning model and a kind-hearted, beautiful soul, but her brilliant talent has immortalized her in the hearts people worldwide. Read more

