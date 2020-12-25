News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP challenges Mamata Banerjee to organise a 10,000-farmer rally in Kolkata and all the latest news

From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata

BJP’s Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh has thrown a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Read more

Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April

Dharavi, once a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot in Mumbai, did not report a single infection in the last 24 hours for the first time since April when the first patient was detected in the area. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘No one apart from India’ - Gautam Gambhir explains why this Indian team looks ‘so unsettled’

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the reason India are in a mess is due to the constant chopping and changing that’s been done to their Playing XI. Read more

We Can Be Heroes movie review: Priyanka Chopra hams her way through Robert Rodriguez’s silly superhero film

With virtually nothing in it for the people who actually pay for Netflix subscriptions, We Can Be Heroes is the sort of kids movie that is pretty much inaccessible to anyone over the age of 13. Read more

WHO has finally released its Covid-19 app on Google Play Store

The World Health Organisation has released its Covid-19 Updates app on Google’s Play Store nearly eight months after taking it down from the platform.Read more

Disha Patani to Soha Ali Khan: Take style cues from divas for your virtual Christmas party look

Whenever you are feeling low, getting into your favourite outfit releases the much-needed endorphins and that is why you should do that on Christmas as well. Read more

Man transforms old discarded TV sets into ‘tiny houses’ for stray dogs

Have you ever heard the proverb “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,”? This tale of a man hailing from Assam and his out-of-the-box thinking involving old discarded TV sets perfectly exemplifies the saying. Read more

‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws for a year or two, adding that in case they are found not beneficial, the government will do all necessary amendments. Watch