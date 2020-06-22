News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP chief JP Nadda hits out at Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh face-off and all the latest news

BJP chief Nadda lash out at Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh face-off

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda lashed out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his statement on the Ladakh face-off. Read more

‘Allow Rath Yatra without public participation’: Supreme Court hears plea

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking modification in its order in which it had stayed Lord Jagannath’s famous Rath Yatra in Odisha. Read more

Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, 50K death in last 24 hours in Brazil, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled by UP, Haryana, UK Governments, first death in Delhi jail and more. Watch to know more

Mount Everest, Northern Lights, Avatar Mountains: Best ‘trips’ to take from your home with these virtual tours

Are you bored in the house and in the house bored during this never-ending lockdown? Let’s face it, we all miss the freedom of being able to go outside whenever it suits us. But don’t let the lockdown rain on your parade of adventure. Read more

‘Always be pre’pav’ed!’ tweets Mumbai Police. Confused about what they mean? Check out this tweet

Mumbai Police should get an A+ for creativity and if you have any doubts, just look at their tweets. The posts are quirky and interesting, and the best part is that they always have a message. Their latest post is no different. Read more

YouTuber makes minor tweaks in 2020 MacBook Air’s thermal design, gets 14% better performance

If there’s anything Apple’s MacBook Air laptop is known for in the industry, it’s for the thin profile and staying under room temperature almost all the time. However, a popular YouTuber Linus Tech Tips may have found a ‘flaw’ in the MacBook Air 2020, fixing which will increase the performance by 14%. Read more

‘Sachin wanted to concentrate on batting’: How Sourav Ganguly was appointed India captain, former selector explains

Former BCCI chairman of selectors Chandu Borde has revealed how Sachin Tendulkar’s reluctance in continuing as captain of the Indian cricket team paved the way for Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as their new leader. Read more