Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP chief JP Nadda hits out at Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh face-off and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP chief JP Nadda hits out at Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh face-off and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Deelhi

BJP president JP Nadda said that Congress should stop insulting India forces repeatedly. (ANI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP chief Nadda lash out at Manmohan Singh for his remarks on Ladakh face-off

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda lashed out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his statement on the Ladakh face-off. Read more

‘Allow Rath Yatra without public participation’: Supreme Court hears plea

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking modification in its order in which it had stayed Lord Jagannath’s famous Rath Yatra in Odisha. Read more

Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled



Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, 50K death in last 24 hours in Brazil, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled by UP, Haryana, UK Governments, first death in Delhi jail and more. Watch to know more



Mount Everest, Northern Lights, Avatar Mountains: Best ‘trips’ to take from your home with these virtual tours

Are you bored in the house and in the house bored during this never-ending lockdown? Let’s face it, we all miss the freedom of being able to go outside whenever it suits us. But don’t let the lockdown rain on your parade of adventure. Read more

‘Always be pre’pav’ed!’ tweets Mumbai Police. Confused about what they mean? Check out this tweet

Mumbai Police should get an A+ for creativity and if you have any doubts, just look at their tweets. The posts are quirky and interesting, and the best part is that they always have a message. Their latest post is no different. Read more

YouTuber makes minor tweaks in 2020 MacBook Air’s thermal design, gets 14% better performance

If there’s anything Apple’s MacBook Air laptop is known for in the industry, it’s for the thin profile and staying under room temperature almost all the time. However, a popular YouTuber Linus Tech Tips may have found a ‘flaw’ in the MacBook Air 2020, fixing which will increase the performance by 14%. Read more

‘Sachin wanted to concentrate on batting’: How Sourav Ganguly was appointed India captain, former selector explains

Former BCCI chairman of selectors Chandu Borde has revealed how Sachin Tendulkar’s reluctance in continuing as captain of the Indian cricket team paved the way for Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as their new leader. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-Bank of England guv sees need for greater investment after Covid-19
Jun 22, 2020 14:15 IST
Haryana deploys final-year MBBS students on Covid-19 duty amid spike in cases
Jun 22, 2020 14:14 IST
ICICI Bank sells 1.5% stake in life insurance arm for Rs 840 crore
Jun 22, 2020 14:12 IST
Saif admits he’s privileged, says good actors often don’t get opportunities
Jun 22, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.