News updates from Hindustan Times: Bombay High Court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut’s plea and all the latest news

Actor Kangana Ranaut accompanied by security officials as she arrives at Chandigarh International Airport from Mumbai, in Mohali, Punjab, India, on Monday, September 14, 2020. (Photo by Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times)

Court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut’s compensation for demolition plea

The Bombay high court on Monday reserved its order in actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition seeking compensation as damages for demolition at her Mumbai bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last month. Read more

China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, said on Monday India was fully capable of handling any threat from China over the border standoff along the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and that there was no question of the neighbouring country besting us in any conflict scenario. Read more

Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi leader Sanjay Singh at Hathras on Monday when he was speaking to media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim who died of her injuries in Delhi on September 29. Read more

Kia Seltos SUV continues to be carmaker’s second best-selling global model

Kia Motors has announced that it has registered a growth of more than 10 per cent in September, compared to same month last year. The Korean auto giant sold 260,023 units in September, a rise of 10.3 per cent compared to September, 2019. Read more

Ankita Konwar gives befitting reply to trolls asking if Milind Soman does not have a different T-shirt

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Ankita Konwar once again gave a befitting reply to trolls, this time for taking a jibe at husband Milind Soman’s signature grey Pinkathon tee in ever picture and video or their same pair of footwear.

Mukesh Khanna slams Kapil Sharma Show, calls it ‘vulgar, the worst’: ‘I refused to join it with Mahabharat cast’

Veteran television actor Mukesh Khanna is not a fan of The Kapil Sharma Show. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Mukesh revealed why he didn’t join the recent Mahabharat cast reunion on the comedy show and wrote down all the complaints he had against the show. Read more

Man designs intricate layout to dunk basketball, video will make you hold your breath

Among the various videos available on the Internet that showcase one’s talent of creating something unusual, one particular video has grabbed netizens attention. It shows a detailed and interesting layout to dunk a basketball. Shared on Instagram by Samuel Grubbs, the clip is definitely is a must-watch. Read more

Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired

India successfully fire-tested the ‘Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo’, SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. Watch