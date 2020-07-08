News updates from Hindustan Times: Bounty on Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey raised to Rs 5 lakh and all the latest news

Sections
Jul 08, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A file photo of gangster Vikas Dubey. (HT photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh

The bounty on notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, who has been missing since Friday after allegedly killing eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Read more

PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split

A meeting of the Nepal Communist Party’s standing committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday was deferred at the last minute, dimming hopes that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal might be able to reconcile their differences soon. Read more

Terrified driver finds snake in vehicle, incident shocks netizens. Watch



The stories of encounters with snakes shared on the Internet generally send a shiver down one’s spine. And this story of a man in Australia proves the case and it is nothing short of a nightmare. Read more



Why didn’t Sachin Tendulkar prefer facing the first ball? These numbers provide insight

Sourav Ganguly on Monday shared an interesting nugget regarding his long-time opening partner Sachin Tendulkar, mentioning how the star batsman never wanted to take first strike. Read more

Instagram Reels rolls out to users in India after TikTok gets banned

Instagram has started testing its TikTok-like feature ‘Reels’ in India. Instagram Reels will officially start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm tonight. Read more

Covid-19: Karnataka, Telangana emerging as fresh hot spots

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, how Karnataka and Telangana are emerging as fresh hot spots, masks & sanitisers removed from essentials’ list, Brazil President Bolsonaro gets covid-19. Watch to know more

Sorry but you shouldn’t ban dog meat

At the end of June I began noticing a slew of tweets about dog-eating on my Twitter timeline. The ones that made the most impact came from my friend Pritish Nandy, an animal lover and a vegetarian. Read more

