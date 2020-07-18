News updates from Hindustan Times: BSP supremo Mayawati calls for President’s rule in Rajasthan and all the latest news

Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati weighed in on the alleged phone tapping row in Rajasthan accusing chief minister Ashok Gehlot of acting illegally and calling for President’s rule in the state. Read more

Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today

The date for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya will be discussed on Saturday as members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet in the temple town. Nripendra Mishra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary and also the chairperson of the committee for the construction of the temple, will be present at the meeting. Read more

‘Fits the bill’: How Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emerged in Rajasthan politics

From being at the frontline of the BJP’s offensive against the Ashok Gehlot government to being accused of playing a key role in the alleged conspiracy to dislodge the Congress dispensation, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has come to the fore as the central figure in Rajasthan’s political space. Read more

EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19

The Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions by July 31 on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes as Bihar is set to go assembly polls later this year amid the Covid-19 crisis. Read more

China takes over companies linked to disappeared financier

Chinese regulators will assume control of nine financial firms that are linked to a financier who was taken from a hotel in Hong Kong by Chinese authorities in 2017 and hasn’t been seen in public since. Read more

Waqar Younis recalls incident when Inzamam stood up for Azharruddin and confronted abusive fan in 1997

Remember the sight of Inzamam Ul Haq going into the crowd and confronting an abusive fan in the 1997 Sahara Cup? Well, turns out there was more to the infamous story than Inzamam getting riled up for being called “aaloo” (potato). Read more

How to make space for new emails if your Gmail storage is full

Storage issues on Gmail are nothing new, especially if you use the service as your main email driver. You might have seen a notification on the page or app warning you that your storage is full and that you need to delete older emails to get new ones. Read more

Happy birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 6 times the actor changed looks to get into her character

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is an oddity in Bollywood - a person who went from casting other people for roles in Yashraj Films to being cast herself as a leading lady in a film. Bhumi is a classic instance of never letting go of one’s dreams. Read more

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The fashionista’s red carpet journey

Does Priyanka Chopra Jonas even need an introduction anymore? The stunning desi girl took India by storm when she won the title of Miss World 2000 at the tender age of eighteen. The Sky is Pink actor is the personification of beauty with brains, and has floored the world with her immense acting talent, wit and intelligence. Read more

Firefighters rescue dog stuck in drainpipe for 3 days, people shower praise

In today’s edition of stories-that-can-make-you-smile, we have the rescue story of a dog. Sophie, a two years old mix fell down into an 18 inches deep drainpipe where she remained stuck for three days. However, thanks to the firefighters of Santa Barbara County the furry creature is now rescued and out of danger. Read more

Watch: Stunning visuals of Indian paratroopers jumping out of plane over Ladakh