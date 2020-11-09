News updates from Hindustan Times: Bursting of firecrackers banned in Mumbai except on Diwali evening and all the latest news

BMC banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on Diwali. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Mumbai: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers except on Diwali evening

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on Saturday (November 14), when Diwali will be celebrated, because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

To draw a ‘balance,’ Haryana allows bursting of firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali

Haryana, which had announced a ban on sale of firecrackers in the state, has now allowed bursting them for two hours during upcoming festivals, including Diwali. Read more

A new role for Kamala Harris: Comic book hero

She will be the next vice-president of the United States but Kamala Harris has chalked up yet another achievement: Heroine of a new comic book published in Canada. Read more

Union minister Kiren Rijiju lauds UP police for busting Khelo India racket

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded very quick action by the Uttar Pradesh police in busting a racket where dubious elements extorted money from athletes by promising them their participation in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Read more

If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar

It would be good if India learns something from US President Donald Trump’s defeat, said Shiv Sena on Monday while comparing the US Presidential election scenario with Bihar Assembly polls. Read more

‘Unfortunate’: Nitin Gadkari on cars fined for breaching 40 kmph speed limit

Speaking at a road safety virtual conference Way to Vision Zero last week, Nitin Gadkari said it is unfortunate when vehicles plying on such roads are penalised for breaching speed limit of a mere 40 kmph. Read more

13 years of Om Shanti Om: Farah Khan threw up every time Shah Rukh Khan took off his shirt for Dard-e-Disco

It has been 13 years since the time Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om and Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya went head-to-head at the box office. The two films also marked the debuts of Deepika, Ranbir and Sonam. Read more

1-year-old elephant’s birthday celebration with cake may cure your Monday blues

There are many things that can induce a happy feeling in one’s heart. These photos of one-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty’s birthday is one such happy event. The birthday girl celebrated her day in Kappukadu elephant rescue centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He has led the way this year,’ Marcus Stoinis says Shikhar Dhawan is ‘a leader within the team’

Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying a terrific season for Delhi Capitals in the UAE. The left-handed batsman has already scored 603 runs in 16 games, and is currently at the 2nd position in the list of highest run-getters in the season. Read more

Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Watch here