Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Buses, autos, cabs likely to resume; Metro shut till May 31 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Buses, autos, cabs likely to resume; Metro shut till May 31 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers can travel from one state to another once states, union territories mutually agree upon it. (ANI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Buses, autos and cabs likely to resume; Metro shut till May 31

The Centre on Sunday said that state governments may allow the operation of public buses, auto-rickshaws and private cabs during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. Read more

Assam to provide work under MGNREGA to all migrant workers coming back

The Assam government on Sunday decided to provide job cards to all migrant workers who returned to the state and give them work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Read more

Supreme Court to take up ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s plea who questioned Varanasi election result



The Supreme Court will take up an appeal filed by a sacked constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) who has challenged the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat held last year. Read more



UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March

The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for Covid-19 rose by 170 to 34,636, business minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, the lowest increase in the official death toll since March 24. Read more

The biggest transition in my career is because of him: Virat Kohli credits former coach

Virat Kohli’s stunning physical transformation in 2013 is still talked about. And while the India captain in the past has credited intense workout and diet change for his dramatic turnaround career-wise in terms of fitness, Kohli said India’s former Strength and Conditioning coach Shanker Basu had a defining role to play. Read more

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, the company said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets. Read more

International Museum Day 2020: Where does the term museum come from; a look at some interesting museums from around the world

Museums, the ultimate storehouses of knowledge, have a long history of being associated with highfalutin culture and intellectual snobbery. Read more

Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota’ during Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, cricketer fell asleep on her film sets

Football star Sunil Chhetri grilled cricketer Virat Kohli to a crisp in his latest Instagram live. He asked him all about his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.Sunil came armed with the best questions and anecdotes, supplied by Anushka herself. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smiling Buddha: All you need to know about Pokhan test that made India a nuclear power
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
CBSE datesheet for 10th,12th board exams today
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays a guitar in a corner
May 18, 2020 09:30 IST
Amitabh jokes about no more Sunday darshan, shares pics of deserted home
May 18, 2020 09:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.