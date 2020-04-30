News updates from Hindustan Times: Buses not feasible, need trains to ferry migrant workers, says Kerala CM and all the latest news

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was not feasible to run buses for such long distances. (PTI photo )

Buses not feasible, need trains to ferry migrant workers, says Kerala CM

Kerala has asked the Centre to run special trains to take migrant workers to their states because buses are not feasible for such long journeys, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Read more

Farm to fork: Farmer’s distress call turns into direct-selling of produce in Mohali’s housing societies

What began as a response to a distress call made by a kinnow grower in Abohar, looking for a market to sell the fruit amid the curfew, has now turned into a pilot project to aid direct selling of farmers’ produce in different housing societies of the district. Read more

J&K tally mounts to 614 with 33 fresh Covid-19 infections

Thirty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 614, officials said. All fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir valley—Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar districts—where the tally has risen to 556. Read more

Five drug peddlers held in Ludhiana; 1kg heroin recovered

The local unit of Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted two rackets of drug peddlers with the arrest of five people and recovery of 1.10kg heroin from them on Wednesday, police said, adding that the woman kingpin of one of the gangs is yet to be arrested. Read more

Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Thursday criticised regional chiefs for defying the government and lifting lockdown measures early, saying it risked undoing efforts to prevent a second coronavirus wave. Read more

Gautam Gambhir calls Rohit Sharma ‘best white-ball cricketer in the world’

Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday and the who’s who of the Indian cricketing fraternity wished the opening batsman on his special day. Rohit’s former India teammate Gautam Gambhir too wished him and in style. Read more

Bihar STET re-exam 2019 answer key to be released on May 1

The answer key of Bihar STET re-exam 2019 will be released on May 1. The answer key will be released for all the sets of all the subjects of paper I and Paper II. Read more

International Jazz Day 2020: Jazz goes virtual this year to bring music lovers together during coronavirus pandemic

International Jazz Day is observed to connect artists, communities, schools, academics, historians and jazz enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate jazz. Read more

Cat carries her sick kitten to a hospital in Turkey, medics treat the little one. See pics

The feeling of motherhood really passes the bounds of space, time, and even species. A tweet involving a cat and its baby kitten aptly show how motherly love is same for everyone. Read more

Karisma Kapoor pays touching tribute to Irrfan Khan, uncle Rishi Kapoor: ‘Have a safe journey you both’

Actor Karisma Kapoor has shared a video of Irrfan Khan and her uncle, Rishi Kapoor, who died on Wednesday and Thursday. The short clip comes from a scene they shared in the film D-Day. Read more

Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know

Reliance Jio dropped in a mention of JioMeet in their Q4 2019-2020 results. Now JioMeet is not exactly new, it was launched more than a year ago but it is officially being rolled out by Jio Platforms now. Read more

Watch| Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate