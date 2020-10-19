News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘CAA delayed due to Covid-19, will be implemented soon’, says BJP chief JP Nadda and all the latest news

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has employed “divide and rule policy” and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together. (Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)

‘CAA delayed due to Covid-19, will be implemented soon’: BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and will be implemented soon. Also read

Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020

While delivering the keynote speech at the inaugural function of 16th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation. Read more

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Government panel estimates

At least half of India’s 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a federal government committee tasked with providing projections said on Monday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘You spoke about it, that’s how I got to know,’ MS Dhoni on landmark feat of 200 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni created history on Monday becoming the first player to play 200 IPL matches. Dhoni’s record was officially confirmed when he took the field against Rajasthan Royals in Match 37 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni was there when it all started in 2008. Read more

Kajol was once asked how she would respond if Aryan Khan were to elope with Nysa. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are not only one of the most popular on-screen pairings but also close friends in real life. Kajol was once asked how she would respond if her daughter, Nysa Devgan, and Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, were to elope in the future. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 won’t run 5G if you have dual SIM cards installed

Although 5G is yet to reach India, even after it arrives, the iPhone 12 users might not be able to make the full use of it. As mentioned by a user on Reddit and reported by Macrumors, Apple iPhone 12 models, all of which support 5G, won’t use 5G connectivity when using dual SIM cards – a feature many look out for, in India. As per the user, using dual SIM will drop the connectivity levels to 4G LTE on both. Read more

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe