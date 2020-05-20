News updates from Hindustan Times: Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod and all the latest news

The scheme involves the grant of foodgrain from the central pool to approximately 8 crore migrant labourers who are either stranded or have reached their homes. (ANI)

Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod

The union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its nod to the atmanirbhar Bharat package for providing foodgrains to stranded migrants for the next two months. Read more

Cyclone Amphan begins landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal as extremely severe cyclonic storm

Super Cyclone Amphan has begun making landfall near the Sunderbans in West Bengal with a wind speed of 155 to 165kmph gusting to 185kmph as an extremely severe cyclonic storm. Read more

‘No time for politics’: Priyanka Gandhi targets CM Adityanath over migrants

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing the buses arranged by the party to ferry migrants enter the state. Read more

2,000 under treatment, 3,000 tested free for Covid-19 under Ayushman Bharat scheme

In a month-and-a-half since coronavirus (Covid-19) treatment was made free under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), at least 2,000 people were either treated or have been currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease. This is when the total number of people having been treated under the world’s largest public health insurance scheme reached 10 million since its launch in September 2018. Read more

Loud boom heard in Bengaluru; police say they are probing

A loud, booming sound was heard across several areas in eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the police to launch a probe. Read more

Infant becomes cyclone Amphan’s first victim as it barrels through Odisha

A two-month-old infant became Odisha’s first casualty of cyclone Amphan after the wall of the family’s kutcha house collapsed in coastal Bhadrak district as the super cyclone barreled along the state’s coast at 80-90 km per hour early Wednesday morning. Read more

China’s new outbreak shows signs Covid-19 could be changing

Chinese doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the northeast region compared to the original outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out. Read more

MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th and 12th. He further said that a few conditions, like social distancing, face mask etc have been imposed, for safety of all. Read more

What Are The Odds movie review: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s ode to Wes Anderson is cute but not crazy enough

There is something to be said about a filmmaker who attempts to emulate a Hollywood genius in her very first film. Meghna Ramaswamy gets the aesthetic right but not quite the whimsical heart of Wes Anderson and his glorious movies in her debut, What Are The Odds? Read more

‘Experience of playing international cricket not enough,’ Gautam Gambhir lists qualities of successful coach

Gautam Gambhir believes that in order to become a successful coach, a person needs to fulfil criterias other than playing international cricket. The former opener, who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, feels one of the primary roles of a coach, especially in the 20-over format should be to instil a positive mindset among cricketers. Read more

Stones pelted at police at Delhi-Gurugram border over movement restriction

A group of people pelted stones at police at Delhi-Gurugram border near Palam Vihar. The incident took place allegedly after they were not allowed to cross the border. The stone-pelters, said to be migrant workers, were trying to cross border and enter Gurugram. On Tuesday, Haryana government has ordered for strict implementation of Centre’s guidelines during lockdown 4.0. MHA has allowed resumption of economic and other activities with restrictions, except in containment zones. Read more

Tenant’s petty revenge video after being ‘forced’ out is a gem. It has got over 7.2 million views

What do you do when your landlord “forces” you to move out but also asks you to record a walkthrough video of the place before leaving? You can either walk off from the situation or do what Scottish actor Sandy Batchelor did and get your petty revenge – and in the process make millions of netizens laugh out loud too. Read more

Of beauty, survival, criticism, love and pain: Why Susan Sontag will always be relevant

Susan Sontag dwelled between two worlds. One that was there and the one that could have been in all fairness and evolution. The iconic essayist and writer who passed away in 2004 intrigued many across cultures and communities with her set of beliefs and disbeliefs and she disturbed many with how perenially relevant she can be. Read more