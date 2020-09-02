News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI calls Rhea Chakraborty’s father for second round of questioning and all the latest news

Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house, in Sushant singh Rajput case at Santacruz in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook

A showdown is on the cards at the meeting where MPs will hear allegations made by The Wall Street Journal in recent reports against Facebook. Read more

‘Hundreds of accounts banned’: Trinamool complains to Facebook

Alleging that hundreds of Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of Trinamool party supporters were banned online, the party has written to the social media giant urging “immediate action”. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI calls Rhea Chakraborty’s father for another round of questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called Rhea Chakraborty’s father for the second round of questioning on Wednesday. Read more

‘You should have come sooner’: Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay at this stage streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl’, on the Centre’s plea that it depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in bad light. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has talked about her struggle with anxiety and seeking therapy for it in a new video shared by her health organisation. In the video, she talked about realising the need for therapy and how it helped her. Read more

Manushi Chhillar starts social media campaign to raise awareness about nutrition

ormer Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to start a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about eating right and also shared her journey with health and nutrition. Read more

Maruti sets up radar, camera project at key Delhi points for better road safety

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it has completed setting up of radar and camera projects at three high-density traffic junctions across Delhi to help traffic cops better manage vehicular movement. Read more

‘Birds pose threat to Rafale jets’: IAF writes to Chief Secretary over issue

Months after the first batch of Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Indian Air Force has raised a concern about the security of Rafale jets. Watch