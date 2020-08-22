News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI questions Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook for second day and all the latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. (Raajesh Kashyap /HT Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned a man, who was employed as Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook, for the second day on Saturday in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor in June. Read more

BSF shoots down 5 intruders at Indo-Pak border: How it all happened

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead five alleged intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district early on Saturday, officials said. Read more

WHO mulls vaccine allocation in phases: Who would get it first?

The WHO said the allocation of coronavirus vaccines should be first made proportionally to all nations and then considering the vulnerability of their populations. Read more

‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, on ventilator support’: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition continued to remain stable for third consecutive day on Saturday, said Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. Read more

‘Dude with sign’ gets desi twist: Mumbai man’s hilarious messages on placards are something you can’t miss

It was not that long ago when an Instagram user, with the handle name ‘Dude with sign’, piqued the attention of netizens with his funny and relatable placards about annoying day-to-day problems. Inspired by that idea, a mass media student from Mumbai, Nilraj Kadam has started his own hilarious page with a desi twist. Read more

Toyota opens booking for Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV

Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be Toyota’s second spin-off of a Maruti Suzuki car, the first being the Baleno hatchback which has been rebranded and marketed by the Japanese carmaker as Glanza. Read more

If he was part of World Cup squad, we would have won the tournament: Suresh Raina on India batsman

It looked like Ambati Rayudu was lock-in for the squad after being the preferred choice for Team India for the last one year. But the MSK Prasad-led selection committee sprung up a surprise when they omitted Rayudu from the squad and picked Vijay Shankar instead. Read more

Kangana Ranaut isn’t Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend nor his representative, only highlighting discrimination: lawyer Vikas Singh

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who represents Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has said that Kangana Ranaut is neither Sushant’s friend nor representative. He said she is ‘bringing out a general problem in the industry’. Read more