News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI raids 40 premises in 3 states, including Bengal, over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases and all the latest news

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out raids at around 40 premises in three states, including West Bengal. (HT Photo)

CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out raids at around 40 premises in three states, including West Bengal, as part of an ongoing investigation over alleged coal mafia and bribery cases. Read more

‘Jawan versus Kisan’: Rahul Gandhi shares viral photo, says ‘this is very dangerous’

Several photos of farmers reaching the Capital braving Police’s tear gas, water cannon have gone viral on social media. Sharing one of them in which a jawan can be seen aiming his baton at a protesting farmer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a very sad photo. Read more

Farmers protest: Navdeep Singh, hailed as ‘hero’ for turning off water cannon, charged with ‘attempt to murder’

The video of a young Ambala farmer jumping on the water cannon from his tractor trolley and turning it off during farmers’ agitation in on National Highway 44 had gone viral on social media. Read more

Yogi Adityanath reviews Dev Deepawali preparations

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the Dev Deepawali celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on November 30. Read more

Maharashtra surgeon held for patient’s ‘unnecessary’ examination gets bail

Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to a surgeon from Maharashtra’s Akola, who was earlier booked and arrested for alleged rape and sodomy while conducting ‘unnecessary’ clinical examination of a patient. Read more

BIS-certified helmets made compulsory for two-wheelers

The government on Friday said only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets would be manufactured and sold in India for two-wheelers. Read more

Harsh Goenka lists 6 things people should do in their youth. Do you practice these?

Harsh Goenka often shares posts that are simultaneously exciting and educational from his official Twitter account. His latest share is no exception to the rule. The tweet, which lists six things people should do in their youth, may fascinate you. Read more

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: All bark no bite, this desi Netflix show fails to get even trash TV right

What was supposed to be a collective exercise for us to laugh with (and mostly at) the real housewives of Juhu, has been turned into yet another panegyric in the glory of Bollywood superstars, this time Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. Read more

‘There is one sitting at home’: Hardik suggests India can ‘look in the Pandya family’ for next all-rounder

Hardik Pandya, who scored a career-best 90 against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which unfortunately went in vain, reckons India need to groom their next all-rounder. Read more

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Watch here