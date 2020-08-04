News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI registers case against Mumbai-based jewellery firm in multi-crore fraud involving SBI and all the latest news

CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading company in multi-crore fraud involving SBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Mumbai based jewellery trading company - Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd - and its directors Amritlal Jain and Ritesh Jain for allegedly cheating State Bank of India of Rs 387 crore. Read more here.

In Pics| Silver coins, 1.25L laddoos, NSG commandos: Ayodhya readies for Ram Temple ceremony

With just a day left for the foundation laying-ceremony of the Ram Temple, preparations are in full swing in the temple town of Ayodhya. Read more here.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website. Read more here.

Have you seen the video of this ‘super-flirty’ African grey parrot? It may win you over

“How can you tell when an African grey parrot is being flirty?” this is how a Facebook post by Zoo Atlanta begins and as you read the post, or see the video shared along with it, chances are you’ll find yourself smiling. Read more here.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Nysa, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria dress to impress for Rakhi

Rakhi 2020: From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgan to Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, here are some of our favourites celebrity looks from this year’s Rakhi celebrations. Read more here.

IPL 2020 in UAE: All about bowling and handling spin well, says Dean Jones | Exclusive

Jones’ experience of having watched T20 cricket being played in the UAE from close quarters gives him an edge as a cricket pundit during the upcoming IPL. Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone from Australia, Jones said that it could all come down to who plays spin better as the pitches are going to get tired with so much cricket being played on them in extremely hot conditions. Read more here.

Chinese apps Baidu, Weibo blocked in India, to be taken off app stores

Both Weibo and Baidu will be taken off the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and Internet Service Providers have also been asked to block these apps. Read more here.